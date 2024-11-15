Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Short Interest Down 17.4% in October

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the October 15th total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Nyxoah Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ NYXH traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 18,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,495. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.74. Nyxoah has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.28. The company has a market cap of $205.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.45.
Institutional Trading of Nyxoah
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nyxoah in the first quarter valued at $684,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nyxoah during the 2nd quarter worth $1,292,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in Nyxoah during the 1st quarter worth about $3,413,000.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Nyxoah Company Profile
Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company’s lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.
