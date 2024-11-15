Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in Dollar General by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,790,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 11.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,217,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,141,000 after buying an additional 2,031,593 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Dollar General by 148.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,280,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,257,000 after purchasing an additional 765,206 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Dollar General by 319.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 925,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,324,000 after purchasing an additional 704,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 6.5% during the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 742,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,772,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Dollar General from $118.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.05.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DG opened at $77.06 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $73.51 and a 12 month high of $168.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.05 and its 200-day moving average is $111.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 36.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at $762,819.75. This trade represents a 21.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.83 per share, for a total transaction of $80,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,284.90. This represents a 2.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

