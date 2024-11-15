Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.46 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 32,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 320.7% during the 3rd quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,230,000 after purchasing an additional 249,329 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 15.8% in the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 10,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total value of $109,420.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,136,807.48. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $1,898,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 330,466 shares in the company, valued at $59,741,643.48. This represents a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,795 shares of company stock worth $34,471,141. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.56.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $177.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.20 and a 200-day moving average of $171.57. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.40 and a 1 year high of $193.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.39 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

