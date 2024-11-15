Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $411,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,869,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $596.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $514.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $450.19 and a 12 month high of $603.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $576.78 and its 200-day moving average is $554.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

