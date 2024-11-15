Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) Short Interest Down 20.6% in October

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the October 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Odyssey Marine Exploration in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
OMEX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 483,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,432. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $5.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27.
Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.
