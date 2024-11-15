Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) Short Interest Down 20.6% in October

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the October 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Odyssey Marine Exploration in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 800.0% during the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourWorld Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 313,926 shares during the period. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OMEX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 483,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,432. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $5.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

