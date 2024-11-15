Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH) Trading Up 7.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH – Get Free Report) were up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 142,493 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 682,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Ohmyhome from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Get Ohmyhome alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OMH

Ohmyhome Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Ohmyhome

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ohmyhome stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Ohmyhome as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ohmyhome

(Get Free Report)

Ohmyhome Limited operates as a data and technology-driven property technology company in Singapore and Malaysia. It offers brokerage services that allows customers to purchase, sell, rent, or lease their properties on its platform. The company also offers other property-related services, including listing and research services comprising online property listings, property transaction guides, automated electronic valuation of listed properties, and calculators; mortgage advice and financing guidance services; and legal services, such as conveyancing, legal advice, and documentation preparation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ohmyhome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohmyhome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.