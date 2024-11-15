Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO) Declares $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 15th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th.
Old National Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ONBPO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.05. The company had a trading volume of 433 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,728. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.16. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $26.33.
Old National Bancorp Company Profile
