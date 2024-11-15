Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at RODMAN&RENSHAW

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at RODMAN&RENSHAW to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

OMER has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Omeros in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ OMER opened at $6.95 on Thursday. Omeros has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $402.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 20.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Omeros by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Omeros by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 4.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 18,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

