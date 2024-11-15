Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Receives Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OMER. StockNews.com downgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Omeros in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omeros presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

OMER stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.65. 1,597,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,601. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average is $4.07. The company has a market cap of $385.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.47. Omeros has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $7.51.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMER. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Omeros by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

