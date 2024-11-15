OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Short Interest Update

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the October 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OMRON stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Free Report) by 329.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in OMRON were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMRON Stock Performance

OMRNY stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.04. 114,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,997. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. OMRON has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $47.89.

About OMRON

OMRON ( OTCMKTS:OMRNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. OMRON had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that OMRON will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products.

