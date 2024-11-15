OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday.

OncoCyte Stock Down 5.4 %

OCX stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.65. 55,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,389. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $4.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 6,122.29% and a negative return on equity of 269.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Andrea S. James bought 33,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,999.90. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 1,315,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,880,250.05. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,244,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,420,994.75. This represents a 26.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

