Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Price Performance

ONCY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.98. 240,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,205. The company has a market cap of $75.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncolytics Biotech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 51,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Oncolytics Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

