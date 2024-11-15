Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Announces Earnings Results

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. Ondas had a negative return on equity of 183.49% and a negative net margin of 544.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Ondas Price Performance

NASDAQ:ONDS opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80. Ondas has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ondas from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

Further Reading

