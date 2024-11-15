OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,959 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 231,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,978,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,610,000 after purchasing an additional 118,792 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $53.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.