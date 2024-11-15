OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,966 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 108,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 223,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Sensible Money LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.9% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 292.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCO opened at $21.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average is $21.09. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $21.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

