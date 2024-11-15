OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,997 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $19,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,717,000 after purchasing an additional 274,229,968 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Walmart by 181.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,421,342,000 after buying an additional 36,625,314 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Walmart by 284.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,122,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $669,227,000 after buying an additional 8,225,552 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 8,814.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,963,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $562,280,000 after buying an additional 6,885,106 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its position in Walmart by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 10,332,775 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $621,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727,200 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart stock opened at $84.47 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $85.79. The company has a market cap of $678.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.53.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.84.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. This trade represents a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $166,607.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 459,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,113,904.08. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,823,647 in the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

