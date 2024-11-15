OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,261 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,690,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,103,000 after buying an additional 10,546,138 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,382,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,482 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,755,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,392 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,615,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,463,000 after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,360,000 after purchasing an additional 554,564 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.48. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

