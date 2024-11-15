OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock Position Boosted by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,637,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,926 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 10.20% of OneWater Marine worth $39,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in OneWater Marine by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after buying an additional 24,364 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in OneWater Marine by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in OneWater Marine by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 581,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,365,000 after buying an additional 11,227 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Insider Activity at OneWater Marine

In other OneWater Marine news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 724,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,753,873. This represents a 0.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.04 per share, with a total value of $76,815.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 613,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,135,431.68. This trade represents a 0.55 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,034 shares of company stock worth $441,828. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OneWater Marine has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ONEW

OneWater Marine Stock Performance

Shares of ONEW opened at $21.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $340.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.35. OneWater Marine Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $35.86.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.