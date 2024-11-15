Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,996 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $6,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 38.8% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,170,814 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $302,366,000 after buying an additional 5,080,510 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 4,713.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,144,456 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $69,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058,351 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,820,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,768,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,455,551 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $74,319,000 after buying an additional 1,449,862 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $21.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average is $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOLD. UBS Group downgraded Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.50 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.90.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

