Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $8.12 Million Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,073 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $8,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter worth $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Haleon by 66.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in Haleon by 68.8% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.95.

Haleon Price Performance

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.30. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

Haleon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.