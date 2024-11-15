Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 17,683 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,683 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VNQ stock opened at $93.75 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $78.27 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The firm has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.90.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

