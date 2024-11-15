Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $5.33 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,887 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 10,424 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Illumina by 292.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 65.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 426 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Illumina from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Illumina from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN opened at $142.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.69 and a 12-month high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

