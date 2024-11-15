Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 10,060 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,060 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 62,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Truist Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $43.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $46.25 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $31.12 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.03 and its 200-day moving average is $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -145.45%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

