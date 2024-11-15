Oppenheimer Issues Positive Forecast for Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Stock Price

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dianthus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

NASDAQ DNTH opened at $24.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.63. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $33.77.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.15). Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,250.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNTH. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 52.5% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 493,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after buying an additional 126,836 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $821,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 142.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 97,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

