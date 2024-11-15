OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OPRX. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on OptimizeRx from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.42.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on OPRX

OptimizeRx Stock Down 4.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimizeRx

Shares of OptimizeRx stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,844. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. OptimizeRx has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $16.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 189.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 15,965.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 15.1% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 19,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.