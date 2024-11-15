Organicell Regenerative Medicine (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Makes Strides in Collaborative Product Development

On November 15, 2024, Organicell Regenerative Medicine officially known as Zeo ScientifiX, Inc, revealed key developments in its partnership with Exotropin, LLC at the Medical Aesthetics Professionals (MAP) meeting in Scottsdale, Arizona. Dr. Robin L. Smith, a co-founder of Exotropin, disclosed details concerning the presentation titled “Exosomes are the new Frontier in Aesthetics: Not All Exosomes are Alike.”

Exotropin, a company specializing in advanced cosmeceuticals utilizing exosomes and proprietary technology, has garnered significant attention. Organicell Regenerative Medicine holds a minority equity interest in Exotropin and is actively engaged with them in crafting various products. Notably, the partnership spotlighted the unveiling of the ZEO HAIR GROW™ Powered By Exotropin™, a product set to launch at the MAP meeting, receiving emphasis during the presentation.

Included within the event was the distribution of the PowerPoint slides related to the ZEO HAIR GROW™ Powered By Exotropin™, accessible as Exhibit 99.1 along with this report. It’s important to note that this information and presentation, as shared in this report, adhere to the standards of Item 7.01 and aren’t considered “filed” as per Section 18 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 unless specifically indicated in future filings.

Additionally, the report moves on to Item 9.01, discussing pertinent Financial Statements and Exhibits. The accompanying exhibits outlined in the filing include a detailed description of the PowerPoint presentation dated November 15, 2024 and an Interactive Data File embedded within the Inline XBRL document, denoted as Cover Page Interactive Data File.

Notably, the furnished presentation underscores the commitment of Organicell Regenerative Medicine and Exotropin in driving advancements in the field of regenerative medicine and aesthetic solutions. Collaborations such as this highlight the company’s dedication to innovation and transformative healthcare solutions, showcasing substantial progress in the industry.

For more information and details, interested individuals can find additional information in the filed documents and exhibits, offering a comprehensive view of the recent developments within the collaborative efforts of Zeo ScientifiX, Inc and Exotropin, LLC.

About Organicell Regenerative Medicine

Biotech Products Services & Research, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases and to provide other related services. The firm also focuses on processing, distribution and supply of biologically processed cellular and tissue-based products developed from internally based research and development activities and also provides healthcare, anti-aging, and regenerative services.

