Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:OXLCN opened at $24.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.08. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $24.50.
About Oxford Lane Capital
