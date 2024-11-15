Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Short Interest Update

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 736,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the October 15th total of 931,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Pearson by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 47,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 16,049 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 16.3% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 145,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 20,461 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pearson during the third quarter worth about $628,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Pearson by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 172,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 61,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSO stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $15.02. 266,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,202. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19. Pearson has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSO. StockNews.com downgraded Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Pearson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.



Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

