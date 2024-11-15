PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 59.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 93.2% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $165.15 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.03 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

