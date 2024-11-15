PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Plc grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 426,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 135,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 119.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 13,209.4% in the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 72,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after buying an additional 71,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 64,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic raised PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $165.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.48 and a 200-day moving average of $171.72. The stock has a market cap of $226.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.03 and a 52 week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

