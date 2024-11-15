PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.
PHINIA has a payout ratio of 21.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PHINIA to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.
PHINIA Price Performance
PHINIA stock opened at $52.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.86. PHINIA has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $53.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.64.
Insider Activity at PHINIA
In related news, VP Michael Coetzee sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $42,939.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,353.40. This trade represents a 2.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PHIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PHINIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PHINIA in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.
PHINIA Company Profile
PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.
