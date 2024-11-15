Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Stock Price Down 12% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) fell 12% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.26 and last traded at $18.48. 81,020 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 445,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PHR shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Phreesia from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PHR

Phreesia Trading Down 15.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average is $22.03.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,212 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $25,488.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 119,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,204.73. This trade represents a 1.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yvonne Hui sold 2,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $58,387.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,609.76. This trade represents a 9.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,107 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,226 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 1,407.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 54,036 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 8.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Phreesia by 27.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.