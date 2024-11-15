PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,300 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the October 15th total of 183,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PCN traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $13.90. 170,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,998. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 117,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares during the period. GHE LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 456,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 148,651 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the third quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

