PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,300 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the October 15th total of 183,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of NYSE:PCN traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $13.90. 170,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,998. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
