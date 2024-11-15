PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD) Shares Acquired by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 465,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,266 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.55% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $12,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYLD. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,356,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,893,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 409.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,009 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the second quarter valued at about $24,621,000. Finally, Family Investment Center Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 259.1% in the third quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 1,260,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,605,000 after purchasing an additional 909,842 shares during the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.00.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.