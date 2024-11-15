PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . 167,583 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 233% from the previous session’s volume of 50,254 shares.The stock last traded at $50.01 and had previously closed at $49.94.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

