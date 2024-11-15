Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 102063 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

Pine Cliff Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$297.06 million, a PE ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

Pine Cliff Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. Pine Cliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently -600.00%.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

Featured Stories

