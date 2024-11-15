Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Buys New Shares in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLQM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 217,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,606,000 after buying an additional 56,337 shares during the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 12,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,548,000.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

FLQM stock opened at $57.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.29. The company has a market cap of $687.33 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $28.79.

About Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

