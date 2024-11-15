Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Invests $485,000 in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc owned about 0.14% of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 32,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 52,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 18,695 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 905,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,340,000 after acquiring an additional 114,725 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EYLD stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.71. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $38.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.32.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

