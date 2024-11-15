Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Lowers Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 25.9% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 73,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 33,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 9.0% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $129.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.00. The stock has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $111.90 and a 1-year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $36.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.69.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

