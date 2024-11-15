Plato Investment Management Ltd Has $551,000 Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 332.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JLL. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,018,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,072,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,235,000 after buying an additional 443,992 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,152,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,049,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,419,000 after acquiring an additional 181,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 167,988.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,456,000 after acquiring an additional 146,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $262.83 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $150.39 and a 12-month high of $288.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $264.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.27.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.83. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.20.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

