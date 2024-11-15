Plato Investment Management Ltd Invests $455,000 in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Aptiv by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,861,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $905,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,844 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,515,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $529,212,000 after acquiring an additional 905,431 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,760,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,315,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $343,728,000 after purchasing an additional 131,431 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth $335,426,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on APTV. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aptiv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $147.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Aptiv from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aptiv from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.53.

Aptiv Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE APTV opened at $54.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.81 and a fifty-two week high of $91.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

