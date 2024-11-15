Plato Investment Management Ltd Purchases 3,567 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in RTX by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761,246 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in RTX by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,165 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in RTX by 1,247.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,053,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,172,000 after buying an additional 1,901,256 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 11,235.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,095,000 after buying an additional 1,686,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 47.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,448,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,300,000 after buying an additional 792,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Citigroup raised their target price on RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RTX from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

RTX Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $118.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.28. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $128.70. The firm has a market cap of $158.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

