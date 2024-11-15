PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC) Director D Jonathan Merriman Acquires 11,000 Shares

PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) Director D Jonathan Merriman purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $18,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 200,339 shares in the company, valued at $328,555.96. This represents a 5.81 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

D Jonathan Merriman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 24th, D Jonathan Merriman bought 10,000 shares of PodcastOne stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $16,500.00.

On Friday, September 20th, D Jonathan Merriman purchased 14,000 shares of PodcastOne stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $26,460.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, D Jonathan Merriman acquired 17,800 shares of PodcastOne stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $30,438.00.

On Monday, September 9th, D Jonathan Merriman bought 10,000 shares of PodcastOne stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $16,000.00.

PodcastOne Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of PODC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,373. PodcastOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58.

PodcastOne Company Profile

PodcastOne ( NASDAQ:PODC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. PodcastOne had a negative return on equity of 41.76% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. Equities analysts forecast that PodcastOne, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

