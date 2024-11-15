Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,056,600 shares, a decrease of 63.8% from the October 15th total of 5,679,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36.1 days.

PWCDF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.40. The stock had a trading volume of 29,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,583. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.72. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $33.75.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

