Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,056,600 shares, a decrease of 63.8% from the October 15th total of 5,679,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36.1 days.
Power Co. of Canada Price Performance
PWCDF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.40. The stock had a trading volume of 29,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,583. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.72. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $33.75.
About Power Co. of Canada
