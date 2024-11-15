Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL) CEO Buys $496,800.00 in Stock

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) CEO Richard D. Odell acquired 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $496,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 753,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,978.40. The trade was a 7.72 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Proficient Auto Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of PAL stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $9.66. The stock had a trading volume of 423,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,234. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $21.01.

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.54 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PAL. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Proficient Auto Logistics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Proficient Auto Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Proficient Auto Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Proficient Auto Logistics during the third quarter worth about $152,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Proficient Auto Logistics during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in Proficient Auto Logistics during the third quarter worth about $177,000.

Proficient Auto Logistics Company Profile

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

