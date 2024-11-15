ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.68, but opened at $33.82. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $34.16, with a volume of 10,148,556 shares trading hands.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.56.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.7475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Freshworks Stock Soars 50% – Is This the Perfect Entry Point?
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.