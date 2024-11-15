PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.16. PURE Bioscience shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 54,135 shares trading hands.

PURE Bioscience Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter.

PURE Bioscience Company Profile

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds.

