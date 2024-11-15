Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX) Short Interest Up 21.7% in October

Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the October 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Pyxus International Trading Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:PYYX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.51. 1,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,255. Pyxus International has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98.

Get Pyxus International alerts:

About Pyxus International

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, offers value-added products and services to businesses and customers. It also involved in the purchasing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping tobacco to manufacturers of cigarettes and other consumer tobacco products. The company offers its products in China, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Russia, Northern Africa, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.