Q2 EPS Forecast for Moelis & Company Increased by Analyst

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Moelis & Company in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MC. UBS Group lifted their price target on Moelis & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.83.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 1.3 %

Moelis & Company stock opened at $76.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 143.98 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $44.02 and a twelve month high of $81.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.04 and a 200-day moving average of $62.50.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $273.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 452.83%.

Institutional Trading of Moelis & Company

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Moelis & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,686,000 after buying an additional 51,690 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 7.8% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 5,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 105,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.