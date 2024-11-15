Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Trading 7.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.49. 273 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

